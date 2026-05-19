Dowry deaths should prompt introspection, lead to mindset change

The deaths of four newlywed young women reported within a week have shocked the nation and reminded us of the malignant presence of dowry despite decades of lawmaking against it. The deaths of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, and Deepika Nagar, a 25-year-old who allegedly jumped off the roof of her home in Greater Noida on May 17, have forced us to look within. For, in both the cases, the victims had repeatedly related the distress in their marriages and alleged dowry harassment to their parents and loved ones while desperately calling for help. The death of 21-year-old Palak Rajak, too, was reported in Gwalior on May 19 within an hour of a distress call to her father. The same day, 24-year-old Aishwarya’s death by suicide was reported from Karnataka's Bellary district—after complaints of harassment by in-laws regarding dowry.

The four cases are not just a tragic coincidence—they are part of an uneradicated malady that haunts India. The National Crime Records Bureau recently published that, on average, nearly 16 women died every single day of 2024 from dowry harassment, domestic abuse or suspicious marital conditions.