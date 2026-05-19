Return of artefacts must cue better heritage care

Another priceless piece of heritage was handed back to India last week. The 11th-century Anaimangalam copper plates, with the Chola tiger emblem depicted on the seal, are on way home from the Netherlands. The Union government likes to point out that it has brought back more than 650 artefacts since 2014, compared to just 13 till that year. While that is true, it is not due to any new law to replace the toothless Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972, or a dedicated culture squad. Much of the credit goes to heritage enthusiasts and groups like India Pride Project, who identified antiquities such as the ones stolen by the Subhash Kapoor gang and relentlessly pursued the matter with officials at home and abroad. Also in play is a changing attitude in Western countries towards colonial-era loot.

However, a lot more needs to be done. After all, the loot has continued in independent India. This newspaper has reported how even renowned scholars have aided the illicit antiquities trade. The oft-cited Unesco figure of 50,000 artefacts stolen from India till 1989 is a conservative estimate, as is the reported total of 58 lakh antiquities in the country. Even this has not been properly catalogued, with a Parliamentary Standing Committee pointing out in 2023 that only around 30 percent have been documented. Without documentation and an image archive that can stand scrutiny in court, the country cannot even attempt to reclaim its stolen heritage.