Improve conditions for parents before shifting policy for children

The proposal by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to offer cash incentives for third and fourth children reflects growing concerns over declining fertility and an ageing population. The state’s fertility rate has fallen to around 1.5, well below the replacement level of 2.1. The government has warned that nearly a quarter of its population could be aged 60 or older by 2047. Similar demographic anxieties are already visible in countries such as Japan and South Korea, where ageing populations and shrinking workforces are putting pressure on public finances and welfare systems.

The southern Indian states reached this stage earlier than much of India because they advanced faster in education, healthcare and social development. Better female literacy, lower infant mortality, stronger family planning and rapid urbanisation naturally reduced fertility rates in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. What was once celebrated as a development success now raises difficult economic and political questions. States with slower population growth also fear that future parliamentary delimitation could reduce their representation relative to the faster-growing northern states.

The issue of declining fertility surely deserves careful policy attention. Yet the proposed solution appears limited. A one-time payment of ₹30,000-40,000 is unlikely to persuade families to have more children when the long-term costs of education, healthcare, housing and childcare continue to rise sharply. Many young couples are choosing smaller families because of financial pressure, unstable jobs and demanding urban lifestyles. Even countries that spend far more on childbirth incentives have struggled to reverse falling fertility rates.