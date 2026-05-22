Let law take its course in Telangana Pocso case

Allegations of sexual offences involving minors cannot be allowed to dissolve into partisan spectacle. The arrest of the son of a prominent leader of Telangana, who is also a Union Minister of State, has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Congress, the BJP and the principal opposition, the BRS. Yet, the larger concern goes beyond party lines. With crimes against minors rising and online grooming emerging as a serious threat, the episode also draws attention to a troubling culture of entitlement and recklessness occasionally associated with children of influential and political families across the spectrum.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest data publication, cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 have been rising steadily, with Telangana’s increase higher than the national average, while conviction rates remain worryingly low. In such a situation, allegations involving a politically influential family naturally attract public attention and scrutiny. At the same time, the matter must be handled with fairness and restraint. The accused has denied wrongdoing and claimed he is himself being subjected to blackmail. Ultimately, it is for the courts to determine guilt or innocence after due process is followed.