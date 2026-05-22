Let law take its course in Telangana Pocso case

Allegations of sexual offences involving minors cannot be allowed to dissolve into partisan spectacle. The arrest of the son of a prominent leader of Telangana, who is also a Union Minister of State, has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Congress, the BJP and the principal opposition, the BRS. Yet, the larger concern goes beyond party lines. With crimes against minors rising and online grooming emerging as a serious threat, the episode also draws attention to a troubling culture of entitlement and recklessness occasionally associated with children of influential and political families across the spectrum.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest data publication, cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 have been rising steadily, with Telangana’s increase higher than the national average, while conviction rates remain worryingly low. In such a situation, allegations involving a politically influential family naturally attract public attention and scrutiny. At the same time, the matter must be handled with fairness and restraint. The accused has denied wrongdoing and claimed he is himself being subjected to blackmail. Ultimately, it is for the courts to determine guilt or innocence after due process is followed.
However, the delay in the arrest has inevitably raised questions and sharpened the political attacks. The BRS has accused both the Congress government and the concerned BJP leader of collusion and attempts to shield the accused, though the party itself has not always shown similar urgency in other recent cases involving allegations of exploitation of minors. The Congress government, on its part, has maintained that the investigation has proceeded according to law and procedure. Unfortunately, amid the political crossfire, the privacy and dignity of the minor girl have been further compromised through the circulation of photographs and videos online. Equally disturbing are attempts to drag unrelated individuals, including members of the judiciary, into partisan insinuations. Such conduct only weakens public faith in institutions and distracts from the seriousness of the allegations.
What is required now is not political grandstanding, but a credible and impartial investigation that inspires public confidence. Cases involving minors demand sensitivity, discretion and accountability from all sides. The law must take its course firmly and fairly, without fear, favour or perception of influence.