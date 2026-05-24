Supreme Court must settle sedition law questions quickly

Since 2022, sedition cases across the country have been left hanging. After the Supreme Court put Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 on hold and told governments not to register fresh cases, many pending trials and appeals stopped midway. An order meant to protect people from misuse of the law ended up keeping several accused persons stuck for years in jail while their cases remained undecided.

The SC’s May 21 clarification partly resolves that problem. The court said proceedings may continue if the accused wants the case to move forward. The clarification arose during the hearing of a Madhya Pradesh prisoner who spent 17 years in custody. His appeal remained stalled because sedition was one among several charges in the case. The court thus recognised an important reality: delay itself can become punishment.

The court put sedition cases on hold in 2022 after Centre told it that the colonial-era sedition law under Section 124A would be reviewed. The court then asked governments not to file new sedition cases and halted pending proceedings while challenges to the constitutional validity of Section 124A remained pending before it. The idea was to suspend the use of the provision until the court decided whether the law itself was constitutional.