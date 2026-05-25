Kerala vigil against viral threats offers tested tools to counter Ebola

A public health emergency of international concern has been declared following the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The alarm is eminently understandable. Between the WHO’s recognition of the outbreak on May 17 as an emergency and May 25, at least 220 lives are reported to have been claimed by the virus. The Bundibugyo strain causing the outbreak carries a fatality rate of up to 50 percent, with no approved vaccine or treatment designed for it.

The scale of the outbreak remains unclear as the virus may have spread for months before detection, with early symptoms resembling those of the common flu. On Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the delay meant that responders are now “playing catch-up”. The alarm inevitably revives memories of the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled economies and killed millions across the globe.

In India, authorities have correctly responded with caution and preparedness. Airports have been placed on alert, states have been asked to strengthen surveillance and hospital readiness, laboratories have been equipped to test suspected Ebola samples, and rapid response systems have been activated to deal with any potential fallout. Out of an abundance of caution, the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit scheduled in New Delhi during May 28-31 has been postponed. Apart from to the two directly-affected countries, the Indian government has advised against travel to South Sudan too.