Vinesh selection standoff another blot for Wrestling Federation of India

Selection fiasco before mega events has become a norm in Indian sports. But the latest episode involving double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat goes beyond the usual charge of official apathy in sports administration. A controversy that should have been handled discreetly had to be settled in court. Finally, a Delhi High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia stepped in to allow Vinesh the chance of participating in the selection trials for Asian Games after the Wrestling Federation of India had barred her.

The 31-year-old wrestler, who became a mother last year, stepped back on the mat last December and wanted to first participate in a national open ranking competition in Gonda and then the trials in Delhi on May 30 and 31. The WFI argued that the selection policy framed in December made Vinesh ineligible—since the process was not open to anyone beyond those already enlisted. However, while ruling in her favour, the court stated: “The policy and the circular are clearly exclusionary in nature as it does not give any discretion to [WFI] to consider iconic players like the appellant in view of the sabbatical taken on account of her maternity leave.”