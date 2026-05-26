Use upper Ganga approach for entire Himalayan area

The Union government’s affidavit before the Supreme Court on hydropower projects in Uttarakhand’s upper Ganga basin is significant for more reasons than one. It is a clear acknowledgement that ecological vulnerability can no longer be a secondary consideration during infrastructure planning in the fragile Himalayan region. While drawing the line at seven power projects that are fully commissioned or in advanced stages of construction, the joint affidavit from the jal shakti, environment and power ministries made it clear that no new project would be green-lighted in the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi basins.

The court case followed the catastrophic Kedarnath floods of 2013. Of the 28 projects that came under the scanner, only seven were approved. For the rest, the top court constituted a high-power committee to review the recommendations of an expert body. The committee endorsed five projects out of the 21, but the jal shakti ministry felt these too would profoundly affect the river system that feeds the Ganga. Eventually, only the seven projects approved earlier were recommended as the three ministries felt critical geological and disaster-related parameters had been ignored by the expert panel and the review committee.