Karnataka Congress can expect tightrope walk towards 2028 polls

After a long period of procrastination, the Congress high command has finally taken the bull by its horns. By asking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and pave the way for a new leader in Karnataka, the central leadership is trying to end months of political uncertainty. The tussle had been hanging like the sword of Damocles over a government that enjoys a clear majority of 134 in the state’s 224-seat Assembly.

Siddaramaiah and his loyalists had read the writing on the wall and braced to hold their ground. Yet Tuesday’s events in Delhi took them by surprise. The Siddaramaiah camp had expected the central leaders to hold multiple rounds of deliberations with stakeholders—as was done in Kerala—before taking any decision. But the high command moved faster than expected. After marathon meetings with Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the former agreed to step down, while the latter is likely to be elected Congress Legislature Party leader and become the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The reset was a difficult and consequential decision for a party looking to reboot its state unit while aiming to retain power in 2028 and keep the BJP from regaining ground. The bigger challenge now is to ensure a smooth transition at all levels. That could prove tricky, considering the leadership change is bound to leave the Siddaramaiah camp bitter, potentially denting the party’s prospects in the Assembly polls ahead.