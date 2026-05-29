Way ahead for Quad: Less summitry, more substance

This Quad’s ministerial meeting in India this week showed why the grouping may be entering its most consequential phase yet—not as an Asian Nato or a summit-heavy geopolitical theatre, but as a focused coalition delivering practical public goods across the Indo-Pacific. The initiatives unveiled by India, the US, Japan and Australia—spanning energy security, maritime cooperation, critical minerals and Pacific infrastructure—reflected a deliberate shift from abstract strategic signalling towards functional coordination in areas that directly affect regional stability and economic resilience.
That evolution matters. At a time when countries across the Indo-Pacific are getting increasingly wary of binary geopolitical choices, the Quad’s utility lies in its flexibility. It is positioning itself as a platform that can build capacity, diversify supply chains and strengthen regional preparedness without forcing partners into a formal military alliance. The launch of the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security, proposal for a dedicated fuel security forum, enhanced maritime awareness cooperation and a new critical minerals framework all focus on solving strategic vulnerabilities through coordination rather than confrontation. The announcement that the group’s members could mobilise up to $20 billion for critical mineral supply chains underlines the scale of that ambition. So does the decision to jointly support port infrastructure in Fiji, a sign of building a development and connectivity footprint in the Pacific rather than merely competing for influence.
Importantly, the meeting also suggested that Quad may be moving beyond an overdependence on summit diplomacy. The absence of clarity on the next leaders’ summit sparked speculation, but the lack of advance choreography may actually reflect institutional maturity. The Quad does not need constant leader-level spectacle to remain relevant. In fact, reducing the emphasis on summitry could strengthen the grouping by allowing it to concentrate on sustained sectoral cooperation and tangible outcomes. As the US recalibrates aspects of its China approach and regional geopolitics becomes more fluid, flexible mini-lateral platforms with clearly defined goals are likely to prove more durable than rigid strategic blocs.
The Quad’s strength lies not in dramatic rhetoric, but in quiet coordination on resilience, security, infrastructure, technology and supply chains. If it remains disciplined and delivery-oriented, it can emerge as one of the Indo-Pacific region’s most effective platforms for collective stability and common good.