Way ahead for Quad: Less summitry, more substance

This Quad’s ministerial meeting in India this week showed why the grouping may be entering its most consequential phase yet—not as an Asian Nato or a summit-heavy geopolitical theatre, but as a focused coalition delivering practical public goods across the Indo-Pacific. The initiatives unveiled by India, the US, Japan and Australia—spanning energy security, maritime cooperation, critical minerals and Pacific infrastructure—reflected a deliberate shift from abstract strategic signalling towards functional coordination in areas that directly affect regional stability and economic resilience.

That evolution matters. At a time when countries across the Indo-Pacific are getting increasingly wary of binary geopolitical choices, the Quad’s utility lies in its flexibility. It is positioning itself as a platform that can build capacity, diversify supply chains and strengthen regional preparedness without forcing partners into a formal military alliance. The launch of the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security, proposal for a dedicated fuel security forum, enhanced maritime awareness cooperation and a new critical minerals framework all focus on solving strategic vulnerabilities through coordination rather than confrontation. The announcement that the group’s members could mobilise up to $20 billion for critical mineral supply chains underlines the scale of that ambition. So does the decision to jointly support port infrastructure in Fiji, a sign of building a development and connectivity footprint in the Pacific rather than merely competing for influence.