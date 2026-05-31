Karnataka's wage hike needs delicate balance

Karnataka's labour force has reason to cheer. The state government has revised minimum wages for 2026-27 by a substantial 60 percent and introduced a uniform variable dearness allowance of ₹174.97 per day across all skill categories. Effective April 1, wages range from ₹23,376 for unskilled labourers to ₹31,114 for highly skilled workers, making Karnataka the state with the highest minimum wages in India. The revision, based on the Consumer Price Index, complies with a Supreme Court order and is to be implemented strictly across industries. Wages remain zone-based, with metro areas attracting the highest pay and towns and rural areas lower rates. In a first, 81 scheduled categories have been brought under a single notification covering workers in the unorganised sector, e-commerce and courier services, religious institutions, private educational institutions, artisan trades, poultry farms, and the coir and cane industries.

While trade unions have welcomed the restructuring as long overdue, it has set alarm bells ringing in industry, particularly among labour-intensive units and the hotel and restaurant sector. Industry bodies argue that the increase will raise costs and could force businesses to shut down, scale back operations or relocate to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Telangana, where wages are lower. The timing is also inconvenient. Businesses are already grappling with rising diesel and LPG prices, along with higher freight and transportation costs. The hospitality industry, a major revenue generator, says it has little choice but to pass the burden on to consumers, a move bound to affect both eating out and food delivery demand.