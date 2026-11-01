Tamil Nadu must overhaul prison staffing and supervision

A succession of of jailbreaks has exposed serious failures in the staffing, supervision and management of Tamil Nadu’s prisons. Two prisoners escaped from Puzhal in separate incidents nearly two weeks ago, followed by 17 undertrials breaking out of Theni jail last week in the most serious breach. Although all 19 were recaptured, that does not diminish the gravity of the failure. The transfer of the prison chief and suspensions of lower-level personnel must be followed by scrutiny of the entire chain of command, including the inspector general, deputy inspectors general and superintendents. Responsibility must be fixed for entrenched malpractice or supervisory failures at these levels. The CB-CID’s finding that prisoners were illegally deployed for domestic work at a DIG’s residence underlines why scrutiny cannot stop with warders. Pending disciplinary proceedings must reach timely, transparent conclusions.

Theni jail housed 334 inmates against a capacity of 200. Nearly a tenth of sanctioned prison posts statewide remain vacant, while staff strength at some prisons has remained unchanged for decades. The government must reassess sanctioned strength, fill vacancies, minimise the diversion of custodial personnel to administrative duties and enforce directions prohibiting their deployment for household work at senior officials’ residences. Independent inspections should verify staff deployment, assess security procedures and track implementation of orders to correct lapses.

Security must go hand in hand with humane custody. Healthcare, counselling, legal assistance and family contact should be integral to prison administration. Regular reviews of undertrial detention can ease overcrowding. Tamil Nadu must enforce its ban on caste-based discrimination and segregation, including in work allocation. Its tradition of prisoner rehabilitation, dating to the establishment of the Discharged Prisoners’ Aid Society in 1921, deserves renewed investment in employment and post-release support.

The failure of custodial care extends to the revenue-administered foreigners’ special camps at Cheyyar and Tiruchy. Reports point to inadequate drinking water, sanitation and medical care, as well as people remaining confined after securing bail, being acquitted or completing their sentences, while administrative clearances are delayed. Their cases require regular legal review, with clear responsibility for proper care, access to courts and timely repatriation. The government must publish a prison reform programme with firm deadlines and independent monitoring. It must demonstrate the same urgency in addressing the systemic failures that led to these breakouts as it did in recapturing the prisoners.