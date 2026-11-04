US voters repudiate Trump, but presidency holds several strings

American voters have overwhelmingly reprimanded President Donald Trump. By wresting back control of both chambers of US Congress, Democrats have shifted the balance of power in Washington, gaining the authority to challenge Trump’s agenda, scrutinise his administration and intensify oversight during the final two years of his presidency.

The scale of the Republican setback is striking. Democratic victories in traditionally Republican states like Texas, Kansas, Ohio and South Carolina reflect massive erosion of Trump’s electoral coalition. Losses for several Trump-backed candidates raise questions about the reach of the President’s influence beyond his core base. Historic milestones, including Abdul El-Sayed becoming the first Muslim elected to the Senate, Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia becoming the first Black woman to be elected governor, and Gina Hinojosa becoming Texas’s first Latina governor reflect shifts in representation.

Control of Congress gives Democrats command over federal spending and committees. Trump administration will face tougher scrutiny, particularly over deportations, trade and military engagements. Yet, electoral defeat should not be confused with Executive disempowerment. American presidents retain considerable autonomy over foreign policy and military operations. A ‘lame-duck’ president in the second half of his second term could become even more unpredictable.

The ongoing wars will provide the first major tests. Trump’s suggestion of a possible major strike against Iran raises concerns about escalation, regional instability and energy security. Democrats are likely to challenge the administration’s war powers and demand accountability. On Ukraine, congressional resistance could complicate funding and constrain any attempt to push Kyiv towards a settlement favourable to Moscow. Europe may have to shoulder more responsibility, although it cannot replace critical American military and intelligence capabilities.

For India, the implications can be immediate. A political tussle can affect New Delhi’s core interests—defence cooperation, Indo-Pacific security, technology partnerships and trade. An Iran escalation threatens energy supplies, maritime routes and India’s substantial interests in West Asia. Meanwhile, any shift in US support for Ukraine could alter Russia’s strategic calculations, adding to the diplomatic challenges India faces in maintaining its relationships with both Moscow and Washington.

The election marks a significant shift, but does not necessarily alter the presidency’s hold on foreign policy. That said, Democrats must now show that control of Congress can deliver effective governance rather than legislative deadlock, while Republicans face the task of reassessing their political future beyond Trump.