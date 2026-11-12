Independent tests should inform action on ethanol

The Karnataka government has kicked up a controversy by claiming that some of the petrol sold in the state has higher levels of ethanol than the prescribed 20 percent. Worried at such irregularities, neighbouring Keralam has also started inspecting fuel outlets in four districts. Excess ethanol may result in corrosion of some parts, reduce fuel economy and affect vehicle performance and longevity.

Concerns increased after tests on 63 samples from seven Karnataka districts conducted at a government-accredited laboratory revealed ethanol content of 19-31 percent; more results are awaited. The state’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad demanded independent testing, options for consumers between E10, E20 and unblended petrol, and more transparency on how ethanol affects vehicles.

The central government, which has rushed the introduction of blended fuel, dismissed Karnataka’s claims as “sensationalising” the results and questioned its testing methods. While oil companies have not disclosed their own results, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said their tests on 893 samples from 27 states and Union Territories showed ethanol content averaging 19.3 percent.

He claimed Karnataka had not followed due procedure while testing and retaining outlet-wise details. The effect of E20, a part of the Centre’s push for cleaner fuel and lower dependency on fossil-based sources, on vehicles is a cause for considerable concern.

Car makers and owners have spoken out on corrosion of plastic and rubber parts in older vehicles, contamination, stalling engines and a drop in mileage. A consumer who pays more than Rs 100 for a litre of E20 petrol has the right to know whether it is harming the vehicle. The pricing of unblended petrol at about Rs 60 higher effectively leaves the buyer with a Hobson’s choice.

This is not an issue that should be treated as yet another BJP-versus-Congress slugfest of contesting claims. Politics must be kept out of the debate while the states conduct more tests. Neither can the Union government brush the consequential allegations under the carpet, nor can opposition-ruled states create a panic among car owners. Once clarity is achieved on the quality and quantity of blended ethanol, those crossing lines in government and oil companies should be held accountable. It would also be the time to address Karnataka’s demand for compensating consumers for losses incurred due to damaged vehicles—estimated at nearly Rs 1.01 lakh crore a year.