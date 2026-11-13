Revisit law on IVF, set up reliable donor network

In trying to solve one problem, the government often creates another. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act of 2021, a national law that came into force in January 2022, is one such example.

Its intentions are honourable, but in practice it has ended up defeating the very purpose for which it was enacted. An illegal network recently busted in Hyderabad, which was exploiting women to harvest their eggs for commercial in-vitro fertilisation, has once again revealed why.

In this case, 43 poor women, mostly from West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, had been brought to the Telangana capital by a gang that housed them in hostels with the promise of Rs 20,000-30,000 payment for one egg donation cycle.

They were administered hormone injections without the mandatory insurance cover. Nine culprits have been arrested so far and notices slapped on 14 fertility clinics, hospitals and egg banks. A similar racket was busted in Maharashtra’s Badlapur last month.

The ART Act, which seeks to facilitate safe procedures and prevent commercial exploitation of women, covers children’s rights and age caps for commissioning couples. But the major problem is in provisions regarding the donor.

The woman donating eggs must be married and be aged 23-35, should have had at least one child, and provide a maximum of seven oocytes only once in her lifetime. All this aids the cause of safety. But the mandate that the donor should be motivated purely by altruism fails the reality test when the supply is nowhere near the ever-increasing demand.