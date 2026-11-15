Azad-Owaisi pact can hurt SP-BJP poll maths in UP

The emergence of a Dalit-Muslim political alliance in Uttar Pradesh could significantly alter the electoral calculations ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The alliance between Chandrashekhar Azad’s Aazaad Samaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) offers voters an alternative to the two principal political formations that have dominated the state’s politics in recent years: the BJP-led ruling alliance and the Samajwadi Party-led opposition.

The newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha, with Azad as its chief ministerial candidate, intends to contest all 403 Assembly seats. For communities long accustomed to being treated as dependable vote banks without receiving proportionate representation in the corridors of power, the alliance promises a more assertive political voice.

Both Azad and Owaisi are ambitious, articulate and aggressive politicians who have built their reputations by questioning the established political order. Their campaign is likely to bring sharper attention to the marginalisation of Dalits and Muslims, particularly their inadequate participation in government, administration and political decision-making. By bringing these inequalities into sharper political focus, they could force larger parties to confront questions that electoral calculations commonly push aside.

This presents a particular challenge to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, whose political strategy depends heavily on consolidating backward classes, Dalits and minorities under its PDA formulation. If Azad and Owaisi successfully convince even a section of these voters that their interests require independent political representation, the Samajwadi Party could find its electoral arithmetic disturbed.

The BJP, meanwhile, may initially see an opportunity in a divided opposition. In keenly contested constituencies, even a modest shift away from the Samajwadi Party could prove decisive. Yet, the BJP cannot assume that every vote the new alliance secures would otherwise have gone to its principal rival. Azad’s appeal among younger Dalits could also draw support away from the BJP and the weakened Bahujan Samaj Party.

Much will depend on how the two leaders turn their individual popularity into an effective grassroots organisation. Their electoral strength remains largely untested across the state. Still, the alliance has already complicated a contest increasingly presented as a straight fight between two political camps. It may win relatively few seats, yet influence the outcome in many constituencies. More importantly, it could compel Uttar Pradesh’s dominant parties to take questions of representation and social exclusion more seriously. That itself would be a welcome development in the state’s politics.