Coal dependence remains as COP31 debates pledges

COP31, the latest edition of the United Nations’ annual climate conference that’s going on in Türkiye, seems very far from ending on a consensual note, with countries divided sharply over fossil fuel use, emission reduction and climate finance. That some countries have already rejected the first draft of Cover Decisions, the most significant achievement till date in a summit that ends on November 20, sums up the sentiment. The 18-page draft, prepared to facilitate negotiations, mentions ‘fossil fuel’ six times—and that remains the most contentious part.

While recognising that geopolitical tensions have left supply chains uncertain, it calls for “accelerated action… through immediate transition away from fossil fuels”. Environmental groups are sceptical of this language surviving till a possible final deal, as fossil fuel-producing countries would resist stronger commitments. The faultlines were already exposed with developing countries contesting sectoral targets and raising apprehensions over rich nations’ climate finance obligations, at a time a study revealed that their pledges had fallen 70 percent through 2026. The 35-by-35 promise—commitment to raising electricity’s share of global energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035, from the current 23 percent—championed by host Türkiye has come in for criticism as rapid electrification has to be accompanied by a higher targets for renewable energy use and fossil fuel reduction.

For developing economies, this has direct implications for access to affordable finance for energy transition and disaster preparedness. India has been clear that financial obligations from rich nations would be central to global action and has called for equity while maintaining it would contribute with national economic interests in view. However, its challenges are elsewhere. While the country has met its commitment on installed renewable capacity well in advance, links to distribution grids and efficient transmission hold the key to their use. Meanwhile, in the first half the current year, India started constructing 21.6-gigawatt in coal power capacities. With more coal blocks unlocked, another 9.7 GW is proposed. This comes with a huge environmental cost. The government’s Forest Advisory Committee gave its nod to a block in Jharkhand that would require 6 lakh trees to be felled. India is right in its climate action stand at COP31. But it must ensure that the cost of prevention does not exceed the loss it incurs on the way.