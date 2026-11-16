Lesson in politics: Shake foreign hands, but watch their mouths

Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck’s remarks at the recent Bharat Summit in Hyderabad added a fresh dimension to the increasingly acrimonious BJP-Congress confrontation. Addressing the Congress-backed event, Filibeck, a senior leader of the Brussels-based Party of European Socialists, raised the slogan, “Vote chor, gaddi chhod”, borrowing a chant popularised by the Congress in its sustained campaign questioning the credibility of recent polls conducted by the Election Commission. In another case, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng had her visa revoked just before she was scheduled to travel to Hyderabad as a summit invitee. The BJP was quick to seize the moment, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of providing a platform to “anti-India forces”. It also lodged a complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Hyderabad, alleging interference in India’s internal affairs by foreign political representatives.

Ironically, an event billed as an opportunity to showcase “Rahul Gandhi’s vision for India and the world”, as Congress veteran Salman Khurshid put it, has handed the BJP fresh ammunition against the main opposition party. Beyond questioning the propriety of a foreign politician passing judgement on the state of Indian democracy, the BJP and its affiliates have even challenged the choice of invitees, alleging that the gathering included individuals with a history of anti-India positions and links to networks associated with billionaire investor George Soros, known for his criticism of the Narendra Modi government.

While the episode underscores the international dimension of India’s domestic political contest, the Congress will do well to watch its steps as it makes bold, and desperate, attempts to weaken the BJP’s dominance. Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, is well within his rights to run a campaign to dislodge the BJP from power. His international outreach may have its political rationale. But the company he chooses to keep and the people he lends legitimacy to matter. There is a difference between seeking international solidarity and allowing foreign political figures to cast aspersions on India’s democratic institutions.

For the Congress, the challenge is to ensure that such cases do not overshadow its domestic political message. These controversies may help the BJP shift the debate away from issues the opposition seeks to highlight. Ultimately, no foreign endorsement can deliver a regime change in democratic India. That mandate rests exclusively with the Indian electorate. Aggression is no weakness in politics; desperation, however, can be costly.