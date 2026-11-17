Not every story is about numbers alone. Beyond the fact that the film Ramayana earned a stupendous ₹1,437.25 crore worldwide in just 13 days, its global scale presents tremendous potential for Indian mythology to become one of the country’s greatest exports. Much of the global entertainment business is driven by large-scale franchises based on superheroes and mega-budget movie universes. In this milieu, The Guardian compared Ramayana’s visual scope to that of The Lord of the Rings, and critics called it an impressive technical achievement.

At this pivotal point in world history, the film’s central theme takes on added meaning, since contemporary conflicts are driven by territoriality, religion and power. Valmiki’s lasting message is not just about war, but about the victory of good over evil as a moral idea that honours dharma: all of Ravana’s knowledge, power and divine grace could not save him. But the epic’s ethical theme is not a corrective blueprint for contemporary politics. Today, when the use of force tends to subdue reason, we need to consider the power of these ideas. Besides, there is a more consequential story here than the reviews suggest. Ramayana is not simply an Indian religious text being adapted for international consumption. It is one of the world’s great narrative traditions, with centuries-old cultural adaptations across Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos and other parts of Southeast Asia. To make an essentially Indian civilisational narrative speak to audiences who do not necessarily share its religious or cultural inheritance is a different ambition from simply selling tickets overseas.

The film’s international distribution and opening have given it visibility beyond the traditional Indian diaspora markets, although a sustained global following is yet to follow. Its larger significance lies in demonstrating the narrative depth, visual imagination and cultural reach of Indian sagas to become serious global storytelling exports. It cannot be a one-off marvel made by artificial intelligence tools. Hollywood has spent decades marketing its mythology and fantasy. India possesses an equally formidable reservoir of stories. It must tell them all with comparable cinematic sophistication and universal appeal. A nation cannot hold cultural sway simply by declaring itself ‘great’. Its stories must cross national boundaries and enter the imagination of cultures previously unfamiliar with its lore. Only then will the moral message of Ayodhya acquire a life of its own.