What’s in a title? A lot, especially if it is that of a film. The title is the first—and often the most forceful or revealing—part of a movie’s identity to reach the audience. But a recent order by the newly-reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification, which states that titles submitted by producers would remain subject to modification till the final clearance, ignores this crucial aspect. The directive says a title cannot be treated as approved merely because it has been registered. It would be subject to review and modification by the examining committee under Section 5B(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Rule 25 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. Producers have been advised against publicising a title before certification.

The directive seems oblivious of the massive costs involved in making a feature film—in terms of both creative inputs and money. A movie’s title is central to its pre-launch publicity and distribution deals, as it appears on posters, teasers and trailers months before the theatrical or OTT release. It may also be tied to copyright issues, especially if it’s based on a published work.

If the CBFC decides to change the title just before a film hits screens, it would pose a huge challenge to filmmakers who need to spend a lot on to build the film’s identity around its title. Any last-minute confusion regarding the title would surely affect a film’s marketing and prospects.

Several film chambers across the country, which are responsible for publicity clearance and registration of titles, have come out strongly against the directive. Filmmakers have also rightly pointed out that the directive infringes on creative freedom, with ethical and legal implications far beyond financial considerations. If the CBFC is of the view that there needs to be more streamlining of movie titles, it should do so at the initial phase. It can have a proper system at the time of registration to ensure there is nothing in the title that falls afoul of rules, laws and sensibilities. It must do so without fear or favour. CBFC members should not forget that a film’s arduous journey starts much before it reaches the censor’s table. If India wants to make a bigger capital of its film industry, this understanding would be crucial.