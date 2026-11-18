The Congress is asking for 181 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh at its coalition talks with the Samajwadi Party. That’s a bold opening for a party that managed to win only two seats at the 2022 Assembly poll. The national party’s list reportedly includes 22 seats currently held by sitting MLAs of the regional party. That would make the ask tougher to defend. Seat-sharing negotiations are often a forum for exaggeration. But the grand old party’s gambit indicates it is refusing to accept the changed electoral map in India’s most populous state.

The SP is the principal opposition party in UP. Its organisation, base and record against the BJP is far superior to that of the Congress. In 2022, the SP won 32 percent of the seats it contested, with 32.6 percent of the votes. In contrast, the Congress won less than 1 percent of the seats it contested, with 2.3 percent of the votes. Surely, the national party cannot reasonably expect its allies to treat its historical standing as a proxy for recent showing in a territory.

The Congress’s UP record was below par in the previous decade as well. In 2017, it contested 114 Assembly seats in alliance with the SP and won seven, with 6.4 percent of the votes—about a fourth of the seats it had won in 2012, with about half the vote share. This, along with its showing in neighbouring Bihar, are expensive reminders that claiming a large number of tickets is not the same as helping an alliance win.

It is imperative for the Congress to accept its strength state by state, and play a supporting role to the main regional challengers. The party’s bargaining power belongs in seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha, where its national presence gives it more heft. For most Assemblies, it needs to lend a helping hand to stronger allies. By doing this, it would also send a message that the INDIA bloc is together for the real battle in 2029. The main national opposition party must realise that the road to recovery does not lie in fighting a large number of seats in states where it has marginal presence, but by building credible electoral alliances and making it grassroots presence felt.