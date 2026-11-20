If one goes by series scores, India have been quite successful in white-ball cricket in New Zealand. The 3-2 win in T20 Internationals and 3-1 in one-dayers speak for themselves. The focus on the two Tests, the first of which commenced Thursday, meant that reserve bowlers were made available for the tour’s white-ball leg. That’s why the scoreline in the 50-over series is even more satisfying, given that most members of pace battery had their ODI debuts this year.

In a series affected by rain, bowlers dictated the proceedings. However, the batting department appeared wobbly, especially at the top. The cumulative average of the top seven batters in both teams—at just 21.13—indicated troubles with swing. It brought Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again under the scanner. Though Kohli was the leading scorer for India, Rohit made it to double-digits only once and fell for a duck twice—something not expected of an elite opener. With an average of 7.5, it was Rohit’s worst five-match ODI series since the 2012 tour of Sri Lanka.

Though this may well be a one-series slump, senior batters cannot escape close scrutiny. Rohit will turn 40 by the time the ODI World Cup is played next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Kohli will be 39. The two play only one format for India, along with a few Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and the Indian Premier League. This means a lack of game time, which isn’t ideal while preparing for a World Cup. On top, Rohit does not enjoy a stellar record in South Africa—in 14 matches, his average is a lowly 19.69.

This does not augur well for India. The former captain scored 225 runs in three matches against West Indies at home, and needed much more in New Zealand. Not long ago, the selectors had told him that India wanted to move on beyond his stellar legacy. But instead, Rohit remained in the team and chief selector Ajit Agarkar left. But for him to continue as an opener, Rohit needs runs in all conditions. If that slows down, the onus will be on selectors to take a fresh call on his future soon.