The much-anticipated first trilateral summit between China, Russia and the US ended neither with a bang nor with a whimper. Instead, the four-point ‘Declaration toward Peace’ agreed in Shenzhen by the three leaders revealed the substantial ground that middle powers like India need to plough on the global stage.

The first pledge—to reform the United Nations and conform to its fundamental role of ensuring international security—is something India has championed for long. It would not be possible without meaningful expansion of the Security Council with equal veto rights for the new permanent members. But the first declaration is weakened by the third, which reinforces the immunity of State officials from prosecution and warns the International Criminal Court not to “abuse” its power. It’s not lost on anyone that the Hague-based court has issued arrest warrants against the Russian President and the Israeli Prime Minister, a close US ally.

The second pledge—to increase the supply of refined petroleum products and ensure energy flows—would be welcomed in all global capitals worried by the recent supply disruptions in which two of the three summiteers have played consequential roles. This is especially crucial for New Delhi, which is estimated by the International Energy Association to lead global energy demand growth in the near future. The fourth pledge—to reduce ‘nuclear risks’ and prevent proliferation of N-weapons—is far softer than what the US was aiming for. China, which has the smallest nuclear arsenal of the three, would not gain from an outright reduction.

The three leaders also came away with some glitter on their personas. Xi Jinping burnished his aspired global image of being a stabilising force in choppy geopolitical waters. Vladimir Putin scoffed at the international arrest warrant on him. And Trump, happy in the company of strongmen he sees as his peers, posed as a generational peacemaker.

As attention shifts to the next G3 meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Florida next month, India must speak up more effectively for the Global South, especially on climate justice and technology commons. It must work with others to ensure that the new UN leadership that takes charge in January is focused on substantive reforms with clear timelines. When the old order is being replaced, India must have a say in the rules of the new one.