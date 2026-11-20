Prime Minister Narendra Modi minced no words on Thursday when he called out India Inc for not creating enough jobs or increasing salaries in proportion to the incentives offered in recent years. The exhortation, coming at an event attended by industry’s who’s who, reflects the government’s growing frustration ahead of crucial state polls next year. Despite efforts, the buoyancy in official statistics is not reflected in improvement in the lives of ordinary Indians.

While listing the steps taken to improve the ease of doing business, including major tax reforms, the Prime Minister questioned whether industry had reciprocated by improving the lives of citizens. His acerbic comment on what he hears from the other side—“Modiji, you do it, we will see”—took the attendees by surprise for its bluntness.

The industry should have seen it coming. On Thursday morning, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur urged industry to address wage stagnation to stimulate demand. The government has been highlighting the widening gap between corporate profitability and wage growth for some time. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 pointed out that India Inc’s profitability had soared to a 15-year high in 2023-24 even as wage growth lagged. Profits rose 22.3 percent that year while employment grew by an abysmal 1.5 percent.

Inflation-adjusted wage growth for salaried workers has been negligible in recent years. A ministry of statistics report in October 2025 showed that the average monthly earnings of regular salaried workers increased from ₹16,538 in July-September 2017 to ₹21,103 in April-June 2024, translating into annual wage growth of just about 3.5 percent. During the same period, inflation averaged 4.9 percent annually. This is also why the government’s announcement of 7.8 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of the current financial year failed to generate much excitement.

It seems industry is caught in a vicious cycle. Companies have been cautious about expanding capacity because consumption growth has remained sluggish. Though production-linked incentives have worked well for electronics manufacturing, they have been slow to take off for the labour-intensive textile and food processing sectors because of raw material costs and eligibility bars. Geopolitical uncertainties have further complicated matters. With the Budget around the corner, Indian industry will ask what the government can do for it. But it’s also time for industry to articulate what more it can do for the nation.