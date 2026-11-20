India did well to stand firm at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya this week. After Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused New Delhi of turning water into a weapon, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav responded directly. River sharing, he said, cannot rely on old rules or ignore the broader ties between neighbours. It was the first time India laid out its post-abeyance position on the Indus Waters Treaty at a United Nations climate meeting, and the argument holds real weight.

For decades, the 1960 pact remained in place despite wars and repeated diplomatic tensions between the two countries. That changed after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, following which India suspended the treaty. It’s difficult to expect India to keep sharing river data and attending regular commission meetings when it continues to face cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. There’s little room for cooperation when trust has broken down.

The charge that India is starving Pakistan of water doesn’t match ground reality. India still lacks large storage dams on the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab to hold back huge volumes. What New Delhi has done is stop routine data exchanges, suspend joint meetings, and speed up run-of-the-river power projects like Ratle and Pakal Dul. Even during the monsoon, Indian authorities passed on flood alerts on humanitarian grounds. Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs rightly dismissed the Hague-based Court of Arbitration’s August 31 ruling that the treaty remains active, arguing that the World Bank-constituted tribunal was formed in breach of its dispute-resolution steps, even though a neutral expert is already handling the matter.

Beyond security, a treaty written 66 years ago cannot deal with today’s Himalayan reality. Glaciers are melting faster, rainfall has turned erratic and populations on both sides have grown manifold. Rules from 1960 that block modern storage and sediment flushing only make flood and drought management harder across the basin. The pact also ignores Jammu and Kashmir’s growing clean-energy needs by capping how much water India can store on western rivers.

New Delhi is justified in saying that water treaties cannot operate in isolation. Bilateral relations will also be in view during water-sharing talks with Kathmandu in the next few days and Dhaka next month. For Islamabad, if it genuinely wants lasting cooperation, it must tackle cross-border terrorism and recognise that changing times call for updated rules to manage shared rivers.