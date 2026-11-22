Elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, delayed by six years, are not likely to be held in the next few months despite a Supreme Court directive to hold them before this yearend. The reason is the same roiling politics all over the country—unresolved issues with the special intensive revision of rolls. The Karnataka State Election Commission has now sought from the Supreme Court two more months to streamline ward-wise voter data, and permission to hold elections based on the pre-SIR rolls of April 2026.

The last city council’s term ended in September 2020, and elections have been deferred since then for multiple reasons. From the Covid pandemic to Assembly elections, formation of five corporations under GBA, and now the contentious rolls, it would appear Bengaluru is jinxed. The city has been run by administrators and technocrats under the authority of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who held the Bengaluru development portfolio earlier. But citizens are disheartened that they have little say in local matters.

The glitch is deletion of names during the SIR, which has sparked off a debate and protests by the INDIA bloc parties. The SEC directed the five GBA commissioners to prepare ward-wise rolls. Post SIR, Bengaluru’s electorate suffered an improbable drop of 43 percent to 59.08 lakh. There are other discrepancies: 44 percent of the new enrolments could not be matched with Form 6 (for new voters) or Form 8 (for relocation). The Congress government rejected this data and demanded that the pre-SIR rolls be used, especially after a Special Summary Revision that resulted in the restitution of 74.66lakh voters in 13 states. The GBA is due to begin its SSR and the final list will be out on January 20.

While politicians spar over the delayed polls, the SEC has told the SC that it has not yet received “authenticated electoral data from the ECI” in a full, usable form to undertake ward-wise cleaning. Given this, any election held now will go against the principle of fairness. Though the Karnataka CEO has claimed that eligible voters have not been deleted, the principle for fair elections is the same across the country and a clear list of all eligible voters is a necessary first step.