The courting of Dalit votes has become the loudest political pageantry in northern India. Last week, BJP President Nitin Nabin launched a 2,558-km yatra from Jalandhar, close to Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a major centre for the Ravidassia community. Chandrashekhar Azad is organising a rally in Lucknow on Constitution Day later this week. Mayawati will embark on large-scale mobilisation on Ambedkar’s death anniversary early next month. And Akhilesh Yadav’s use of D for ‘damdar’, or assertive, last week speaks of his attempt to build upon his party’s PDA (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) coalition.

All of this demonstrates how parties that once used to take the Dalit vote for granted are making a fresh pitch. There is reason for them to fret. The share of Scheduled Castes in the two large states going to polls in early 2027 is significant—32 percent in Punjab, the highest in the country at almost double the national share, and 21 percent in Uttar Pradesh. But the Dalit voter has evolved since Mayawati turned a historically marginalised constituency into an instrument of leadership. Higher levels of education and economic mobility have meant that their expectations are no longer constrained by past political allegiances. There are many more city dwellers, young professionals and small business owners among Dalit communities, along with migrant workers, government job seekers and landless workers. Their experiences of caste discrimination, violence and exclusion—which tragically continue to exist—are distinct.

Amid that changed consciousness of a diverse community, many parties want to pitch for BSP’s votescape. The causes of non-Jatav Dalit groups like Pasis, Khatiks, Dhobis and Valmikis are being separately addressed by different organisations. Punjab’s Ad Dharm movement, regional affiliations and landholding systems make the state’s minority politics different from UP’s. Although a Jatav in, say, western UP, a Pasi in eastern UP, a Valmiki living in a city and a Ravidassia in rural Punjab have experienced exclusion, they each have a unique social context and political strategy.

That’s why the 2027 elections will more about how each party reacts to groups of voters who have experienced collective discrimination. Given that there is no single Dalit bloc that votes in unison for a single party, their votes must be earned the hard way. It’s one of the biggest tests facing political parties next year.