India’s $1.62-billion development package for Nepal, unveiled on Monday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah, is more than an economic commitment. It is a strategic investment in repairing trust, reinforcing India’s neighbourhood policy and giving fresh direction to a relationship too important to remain hostage to periodic diplomatic friction. Shah’s first visit to India as PM offers an opportunity to turn the page on recent tensions, particularly over the boundary dispute involving Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. The two leaders have wisely agreed to pursue the unresolved issue through established bilateral mechanisms. But goodwill cannot substitute a credible process of resolution.

The development package provides the economic foundation for a more ambitious partnership. Its importance lies not in the money committed by New Delhi but in the strategic interdependence it can create. The agenda is appropriately forward-looking. Cross-border rail and road links, petroleum pipelines, hydropower cooperation and expanded port access can transform Nepal’s economic geography and strengthen regional supply chains. The 669-MW Lower Arun hydropower project and expansion of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline show the potential for mutually beneficial integration.

The proposed IIT in Nepal, which would be the third campus overseas after Zanzibar and Abu Dhabi, is important. Along with cooperation in digital payments, satellite technology, healthcare and the proposed Nalanda Centre at Lumbini Buddhist University, it signals an effort to take the relationship into knowledge, innovation and human capital. The Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur adds a powerful people-to-people dimension amounting to translating shared civilisational ties into practical connectivity. Prime Minister Modi described the relationship as one of “closeness and unwavering trust”, while Shah said it stood “as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as oceans”. Such affirmations do matter, but the real test will be delivery.

India must ensure that its commitments translate into completed projects, reliable connectivity, investment and tangible economic opportunities for ordinary Nepalis. Nepal, in turn, must recognise that stable and predictable relations with India are central to its economic future. The larger message is clear: geography makes India and Nepal neighbours; sustained cooperation must make them partners in prosperity. A relationship built on mutual respect, strategic sensitivity and shared growth will be far more durable than one sustained by diplomatic rhetoric alone.