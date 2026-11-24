Ever since Usman Khawaja came out with his version of Australia’s infamous ‘Sandpaper gate’ tour of South Africa in 2018, chaos has erupted in the world of cricket. What we know now—and what many had suspected at the time—is that there are multiple versions of what went down that March in the third Test at Cape Town. Pat Cummins, David Warner, Darren Lehmann, Chadd Sayers, Cam Bancroft and Josh Hazlewood have presented their takes of the sticky issue ever since the now-retired Australian opener Khawaja, who played No 3 in that Test, dedicated a whole chapter to it in his recently released autobiography, Sabr.

Cricket Australia and the International Cricket Council handed out fines, point deductions and suspensions according to the game’s laws. Warner, Bancroft and Steve Smith were handed suspensions lasting a few months. By the letter of the law, that would have been fine. But the affair continues to trigger acid reflux even eight years later mainly because of the shoddy investigation done by Cricket Australia. It was clear back then that they wanted scapegoats, and found them in Bancroft, Smith and Warner, while the others escaped even if they approved or turned a blind eye. What remains to be seen is how the team and the rest of the cricket world move on now. Will the episode continue to haunt cricket?

Australia face 10 Tests away to India and England in 2027, and the crowds in both countries will waste little time in reminding Australia and their captain that all of them cheated. Cummins, who’s generally outspoken, will likely travel to South Africa to defend the World Cup title later in 2027—another place where the crowd can be hostile. There are a few unanswered questions, too.

Will Cricket Australia be forced to reopen the investigation? What of Cummins as the Test captain? Smith has maintained a curious silence throughout the last three tumultuous weeks. Whatever the fallout, once again, the reputation of the game has been tarnished. Match-fixing, ball tampering, sledging, allegations of racism have reared their heads time and again. And cricket has stumbled again. But hopefully, all stakeholders will find a solution to keep the game beautiful and fair towards all.