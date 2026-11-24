Good old factionalism, for which Keralam Congress is infamous, is back in a new avatar. Barely six months after the Congress-led UDF came to power with a thumping majority, winning 102 out of 140 seats, V D Satheesan’s government is being dogged by internal rifts and controversies. The matter has reached the party high command’s table with several leaders wanting to be heard. This does not augur well for the Congress, which came back to power with considerable goodwill.

Although the current infighting is a far cry from the decades-old rivalry between so-called A and I groups, the fact that it started even before the government could complete six months bodes ill. Unlike earlier, when the groups were led by prominent leaders, the current schism is between Satheesan and the majority in his cabinet and the party. Their main grouse against the Chief Minister is that he is being abrasive and not adequately consulting party or coalition colleagues—except members of the Indian Union Muslim League.

They allege that Satheesan is imitating the authoritarian style of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whom he opposed fiercely when he was the opposition leader. Even UDF convenor Adoor Prakash openly complained that Satheesan was making arbitrary decisions without consulting the UDF. In his defence, Satheesan supporters allege that his opponents are not allowing him to properly govern and fulfil the promises made to the public during the campaign. By slugging it out publicly on social media, both factions are maligning the image of the party and the UDF government.

The Congress high command should intervene immediately to resolve the situation before it escalates and affects the government’s functioning. The top leadership should remember that only one Congress Chief Minister—Oommen Chandy—has managed to finish a full tenure in the last 30 years, thanks to group rivalries. K Karunakaran and A K Antony were victims of internal feuds that had severely tarnished the party’s image. The UDF swept the latest election for a solid reason—the people of Keralam reposed immense faith in the Congress-led front. It is the responsibility of the party and all coalition members to do justice to it.