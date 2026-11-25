One of the biggest challenges in front of public health policy-makers in India is that the tuberculosis bacterium is becoming increasingly resistant to the frontline anti-TB drug, isoniazid. This is the time to take ahead a strategy that researchers at Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science have identified to restore the drug’s effectiveness by combining it with another antibiotic. Isoniazid requires activation by a bacterial enzyme to work, but mutations in bacterial genes are blocking this process. The other antibiotic, vancomycin, cannot penetrate the TB bacterium’s cell by itself; but when used with isoniazid, it can do so and kill the germ. IISc researchers found a 90 percent reduction in bacterial growth with this drug combination treatment that is awaiting clinical trials.

This acquires added significance when we consider that, according to the World Health Organization, India accounts for about a quarter of TB cases around the world—the highest incidence by far. Estimates indicate that TB costs India about ₹2.24 lakh crore annually in healthcare expenses and productivity loss. An impact study by the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis showed that 3.93 lakh TB deaths in 2021 alone reduced India’s non-health GDP by about ₹85,000 crore, averaging about ₹21.63 lakh in lost non-health GDP per TB death. About 2.63 lakh TB deaths were reported in India in 2025.

Efforts by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan have made some progress, recording about a 38 percent reduction in the disease’s mortality in the decade up to 2025, bettering the average global fall of 35 percent. However, despite interventions, high disease transmission rates persist, while drug-resistant TB strains keep evolving, posing new challenges.

Multi-drug treatment for TB is not a totally new development; it is already being undertaken by the NTEP. The challenge lies in tackling—or overcoming—the growing resistance to multiple anti-TB drugs. This requires medical research in India to up its ante to nail the mutations at the molecular level that continue challenging anti-TB initiatives. Only that would help the country replay its 1979 and 2014 successes over smallpox and polio, respectively—this time to tip the scales against TB.