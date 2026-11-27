Shrinking forests and a growing elephant population in the Western Ghats has prompted South Indian states to look for solutions to rising human-elephant conflict situations, among them moving herds and even sterilisation. According to a Wildlife Institute of India report, deaths from such conflicts have seen an uptick in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Amid this, spurred by two recent human deaths, the Karnataka government may have set off a risky chain of events by launching Operation Gaja—now stalled—to drive a herd of 56 elephants from a sparsely-forested area in Hassan towards Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru, 65 km away. It involved marching them to the 2,000-acre Tatkola reserve forest as an interim refuge, before the final lap to Bhadra.

What the forest department did not foresee was an outcry from farmers and MLAs of three constituencies along the route, who see the problem shifting to their turf. In reaction, the government put Op Gaja on hold, resulting in the herd scattering along the route in different directions, possibly exacerbating a fraught situation. Forest department officials have been deployed to keep watch on the routes, and meetings between the officials, MLAs and the Chief Minister are scheduled to resolve the issue.

The stakeholders must keep in mind that Karnataka, which has the country’s largest elephant population of 6,395, recorded 22,483 cases of conflict in 2024-25. Tamil Nadu has 2,961 elephants, Kerala 1,920 and Andhra Pradesh 142. Conflicts have claimed at least 63 human lives in Kerala, 90 in Karnataka and 100 in Tamil Nadu in the past two years; a few hundred elephants have died due to electrocution and poaching. Agriculture, tourism, irrigation, and highway and railway expansion projects have broken contiguous elephant corridors. Fences and trenches have fragmented their habitats. The protective boundaries have helped neither humans nor elephants.

A five-year action plan drawn up by the Union environment ministry and WII promises to show the way forward. It leans towards conservation, with cooperation and landscape planning between the four states, and an outlay of ₹999.87 crore for restoring degraded habitats, mapping and restoring routes. This—along with the use of drones, AI-assisted systems, mobile apps and geolocation tools to mitigate conflict—brings hope for both elephants and humans.