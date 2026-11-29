The asymmetry in the fairness of the delimitation exercise can be clearly seen in the way the legislative compass is pointing. The BJP government’s justification for the proposed exercise rests on a basic mathematical principle: each state gets a 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats, thereby maintaining the current ratio of representation among states. However, bigger questions remain: What happens to the balance of power between the two Houses of Parliament? The five southern states, which now represent 129 of the 543 members of the Lok Sabha, will have 195 members in an enlarged House of 816. While this formula seems reasonable, it presents a contradiction between the actual number of MPs and their relative proportions. Although the South gains 66 members under the proposed formula, its proportion of members in the Lok Sabha will remain largely unchanged, rising from 23.76 percent to 23.90 percent. The most significant issue relates to the total number of Rajya Sabha members. There are currently 245 Rajya Sabha MPs; 233 are elected, and 12 are nominated. The five southern states have 57 elected members: Tamil Nadu has 18, Karnataka has 12, Andhra Pradesh has 11, Kerala has nine, and Telangana has seven. These states will continue to have the same number of elected members in the Rajya Sabha regardless of whether or not the Lok Sabha increases its size by 50 percent. Therefore, nationally, the Rajya Sabha’s share of Parliament’s total membership will decrease from approximately 31 percent to 23 percent. Hence, there should be a proportionate increase in Rajya Sabha seats so that the voice of the South will be heard proportionately louder. In addition, the relationship between the two Houses will change from roughly 2.2:1 to 3.3:1, giving the Lok Sabha a significantly larger numerical advantage in the bicameral legislature. Unlike the Lok Sabha, where members are directly elected, Rajya Sabha members are elected by elected MLAs from their individual states through a proportional representation system based on single transferable votes. Because Rajya Sabha members serve six-year terms and one-third of the body retires every two years, the Upper House reflects the evolving political makeup of state legislatures. This means that the Rajya Sabha is a vital means for states to have a role in creating federal laws, which strengthens the federal structure of India.

The allocation of seats to each state generally corresponds to the size of that state’s population. Delimitation has ramifications for state legislatures as well; the proposed plan would result in a uniform increase of 50 percent in Assembly seats across all states. Thus, the South may not automatically lose representation in the Lok Sabha or its own Assemblies under this proposal. Rather, the South would be relatively weaker as the Lower House expands while the Rajya Sabha does not. The proportion formula allows Uttar Pradesh to gain an additional 40 seats (from 80 to 120), Bihar to gain an additional 20 seats (from 40 to 60), Madhya Pradesh to gain an additional 14 seats (from 29 to 43), and Rajasthan to gain an additional 13 seats (from 25 to 38). While these are large gains in absolute seat numbers, they are because each of these states will have more seats than the southern states, even though they do not represent a greater percentage increase in each state’s representation in the House. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar combined will increase their total number of seats from 120 of 543 seats (22.10 percent) to 180 of 816 seats (22.06 percent). It appears then that the proposed formula for an 816-seat Lower House will not be inherently unfair to the South. But that is not the problem here. The reason for the decline in the importance of the Rajya Sabha is that it has been designed as an institution that expresses the federal nature of India, allowing the states to provide input to the national legislative process via their elected representatives. It serves as a revising chamber and as a forum for examination. However, its importance has diminished because while one House has expanded dramatically, the other has remained static. During joint sittings, attended by both Houses and in which each member casts a vote, the Lok Sabha’s larger size gives it a numerical advantage. In addition, the Lower House can override the Rajya Sabha on money bills, and it ultimately decides who forms the government and whether that government can continue to operate. However, it is necessary to differentiate between a state’s numerical impact (i.e., its representation in both Houses of Parliament) and the power it possesses under the Constitution. Southern states will retain all of their current seats in the Rajya Sabha, and the Upper House will continue to possess its own constitutional authority to vote on bills. However, there is concern that if the Rajya Sabha remains unchanged, it will be unable to adequately counter the increasing numerical advantage of a larger Lok Sabha, which has a higher level of authority in shaping the overall political course of the nation.

The government’s “50 percent” formula will provide a means for preserving the South’s proportionality of membership in the Lower House of Parliament; however, there is a difference between proportionality of members in one chamber and the overall federal balance of representation throughout both chambers of Parliament. Delimitation, which is meant to increase democratic participation by allowing citizens to elect their representatives, must also take into account how state voices can be heard effectively through the institutional structures of Parliament. Without such protection, the South will receive a larger number of MPs without receiving a proportionately larger share of influence in those institutions that decide how the nation is governed.