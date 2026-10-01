Elderly neglect requires broader social response

India is a bundle of contradictions. Nothing illustrates this better than the suicide of an elderly couple in a village in Sangareddy district, Telangana, earlier this week. The 88-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife had transferred their agricultural land among their three sons, only to be left uncared for. Reports suggest they had been pushed to the point of starvation. They jumped into a well to end their misery. Elderly abuse, rarely highlighted, is growing at an alarming rate, not just in Telangana but even across the country.

Official data presents a gloomy picture, though it is incomplete as many such cases go unreported. The HelpAge India Survey-2024 says seven percent of the elderly faced active abuse, mostly at the hands of immediate family members. The social justice ministry’s 2025-26 report reveals that about 65 percent of the elderly are financially insecure, directly contributing to their dependence and, often, abuse. In Telangana, while 2.1 percent of the elderly faced verbal and physical abuse, a staggering 68 percent were found to be completely neglected.