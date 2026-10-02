GST growth remains strong, but domestic demand is less robust

Even as the controversy surrounding India’s GDP data remains unsettled, accusations are being raised against the authenticity of GST collections. The monthly indirect tax haul is growing in healthy double-digits, outpacing nominal GDP growth. However, former Finance Secretary Subash Chandra Garg has levelled a fresh allegation that the net GST collection—stripping out tax credits and refunds—was registering lower growth than the nominal GDP. Moreover, by his calculations, if we exclude GST compensation cess, which was discontinued in September 2025, the overall growth in tax collection would remain sub-par.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs was quick to dismiss Garg’s allegations as misleading and mischievous for cherry-picking figures from two different tax bases and raising suspicion when there’s none. Further, it argued that it has been transparently publishing data pertaining to compensation cess in separate tables, with detailed disclosures. Garg countered that the increasing tendency to manage data to suit narratives is unfortunate.