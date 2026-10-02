Keralam Congress dissent could undermine UDF gains

It's no secret that all isn’t well within the Congress in Keralam. But after coming to power after a decade in opposition, the party was expected to overcome differences, deliver good governance and build on electoral goodwill. That isn’t happening. Senior leader Adoor Prakash’s criticism of V D Satheesan’s style of functioning may be the first public censure of the Chief Minister from within the party. Murmurs of dissatisfaction have been apparent since the new government assumed office and are only growing louder. As UDF convener, Prakash is integral to its leadership, and his assertion that Satheesan is taking significant decisions unilaterally, without consulting the party or the coalition, cannot be dismissed lightly.

This reflects more than internal party discord, signalling a troubling level of discontent within the alliance. Prakash cited the recent cabinet-rank appointments and delays in filling top positions in boards and corporations as evidence of this disconnect. He complained that the UDF is not meeting regularly, attributing this to the CM’s failure, as chairman, to take the initiative.