Keralam Congress dissent could undermine UDF gains

It's no secret that all isn’t well within the Congress in Keralam. But after coming to power after a decade in opposition, the party was expected to overcome differences, deliver good governance and build on electoral goodwill. That isn’t happening. Senior leader Adoor Prakash’s criticism of V D Satheesan’s style of functioning may be the first public censure of the Chief Minister from within the party. Murmurs of dissatisfaction have been apparent since the new government assumed office and are only growing louder. As UDF convener, Prakash is integral to its leadership, and his assertion that Satheesan is taking significant decisions unilaterally, without consulting the party or the coalition, cannot be dismissed lightly.
This reflects more than internal party discord, signalling a troubling level of discontent within the alliance. Prakash cited the recent cabinet-rank appointments and delays in filling top positions in boards and corporations as evidence of this disconnect. He complained that the UDF is not meeting regularly, attributing this to the CM’s failure, as chairman, to take the initiative.
Prakash’s uncharacteristic public dissent exposes the state of affairs in the government. Over three months into governance, the Satheesan administration has yet to tie up some loose ends and get down to business. For one, it has been unable to appoint heads to several boards and corporations, a crucial task through which an alliance honours its agreements and ensures the administration runs smoothly. Besides, controversies surrounding Satheesan’s sponsored private-jet trip, a minister’s use of a borrowed Land Rover as the official vehicle and unofficial foreign trips by a few others, coupled with the CM’s belligerent defence of these actions, have deepened dissatisfaction within the alliance.
The public mood is also shifting, as the recent local body bypoll results suggest: the opposition LDF won 18 of the 38 seats, including seven wrested from the UDF. Prakash cited the results as evidence that both the Congress and UDF are weakening in Keralam. If the bypoll results are a warning sign, his remarks underscore persisting differences within. Having won an impressive mandate, Congress now has an opportunity to show what it can deliver. It must first resolve internal conflicts before they become common knowledge, while delivering on its promise of change and good governance to sustain its electoral gains and public support.