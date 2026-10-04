India must build capacity behind critical autonomy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for strategic autonomy in critical inputs, arguing that India must prepare for a world where uncertainty is a standing condition of the global economy. Her call resonates with India’s recent struggles to ensure energy security and its continuing difficulties in securing critical minerals essential for electronics, automobiles and the semiconductor ecosystem. The US and China have, in different ways, complicated India’s efforts to secure these strategic inputs. The US has even threatened sanctions over India’s purchases of Iranian oil and passed legislation with a provision to impose 100 percent tariffs on countries such as India for purchasing Russian crude.

Washington’s stance is particularly difficult to reconcile with the uncertainty created by its own policies in the global energy market. The continuing US-Iran confrontation has added to concerns over crude availability and prices, with consequences extending far beyond the countries directly involved. China, meanwhile, has also made matters worse by imposing restrictions on exports of critical minerals and tightening access for Indian engineers and skilled workers seeking training in the country. Such measures inevitably push countries like India to look inward and can foster distrust of the free-trade and free-market system.