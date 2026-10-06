Conserve, share and explain archaeological findings

Recent underwater exploration off Kaveripoompattinam or Poompuhar, the ancient Chola port at the mouth of the Cauvery, has yielded clues to the Tamil region’s maritime past. The fragment of an amphora believed to have originated in West Asia, recovered alongside glazed ceramics during the third phase of the exploration, points to the port’s overseas trading connections.

Poompuhar’s place in Tamil memory rests on literary accounts. The Sangam work Pattinappalai and the post-Sangam epic Silappadikaram describe its commerce. The later work Manimekalai, another of the five great Tamil epics, recounts the sea engulfing the town. These accounts make archaeological efforts to understand the settlement, its changing shoreline and the circumstances of its submergence compelling. Earlier land excavations, including a structure interpreted as a wharf at Kizharveli near Poompuhar, add to the evidence of the port’s past.

Much remains to be established. Officials said only about a tenth of the underwater exploration at the site had been completed. The current programme began under the previous government in 2025. The incumbent Minister for Tamil Development A Rajmohan launched its third phase this September, even joining divers underwater. The expeditions are expected to resume in January after the northeast monsoon passes.