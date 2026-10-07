RBI rate hike prudent, oil price's inflationary pressure yet to peak

The RBI on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, taking the benchmark policy rate to 5.5 percent. This is India’s first rate hike in nearly four years and comes amid broadening inflationary pressures squaring up against resilient growth. The central bank also shifted its policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening, officially confirming the beginning of a rate hike cycle. However, it did not press the panic button by indicating aggressive hikes, instead opting for a round of tightening whose pace would be determined by food and fuel inflation. For now, the markets expect another 100-bp rise in this cycle, which would take the policy rate to 6.5 percent, though some expect a shallower cycle than the one in 2022 that saw an increase of 250 bps. In any case, borrowing costs will go up and discretionary spending may be restrained in the coming months.

The upward revision of the 2026-27 GDP forecast to 7.1 percent implies that growth can absorb modest tightening without derailing momentum, but it is the upward revision of inflation forecast to 5.2 percent that raises the prospect of a December hike. With nearly half the monitored basket seeing price rises of 4 percent or more, the chance of inflation breaching the 6 percent upper limit during the October-December quarter appears high. So, a pre-emptive tightening in October is prudent.