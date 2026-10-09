Mobility barriers lead to shared losses, base policies on evidence

The latest US restrictions on employment-based immigration marks another turn in a widening campaign against foreign talent which threatens to disproportionately affect Indian IT professionals and companies. The suspension of permanent labour certification applications—for Indian companies Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL, and American multinationals with large Indian presence such as Cognizant, Microsoft and Adobe—does not invalidate their existing H-1B visas. But it strikes at a crucial bridge between temporary employment and permanent residency, injecting uncertainty into the lives of skilled workers and companies’ recruitment strategies.

With employment a potent issue ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3, the Trump administration is projecting immigration restrictions as protection for American workers. Vice-President J D Vance’s charges that companies use foreign workers to displace Americans reinforces this narrative, but offers no evidence that shutting out skilled professionals creates sustainable employment gains at home. The wider context also entails bilateral trade negotiations, where visas can become another bargaining chip. Whatever the intent, its consequences extend beyond the immediate political theatre.

India is right to reject the characterisation of its professionals as “foreign indentured servants”. Such language is disturbingly offensive and ignores the contribution of generations of immigrants to American enterprise, research and innovation. The gains accrue to the US economy as much as to the individuals who migrate.

This must also be seen along with Elon Musk’s criticism of India’s telecom “oligarchs” while raising concerns about Starlink’s licensing delays and market competition. The satellite-spectrum allocation involves complex considerations of pricing, security, interference and public interest. Though the billionaire’s public criticism does not establish any regulatory unfairness, the broader debate on transparency should indeed involve consistent principles on competition, regulation and access. But the US cannot selectively invoke market competition abroad while defending immigration barriers at home.

New Delhi should respond with sustained diplomatic engagement, legal scrutiny and negotiations that protect its professionals without compromising its broader trade interests. Washington, meanwhile, must recognise that talent mobility and investment are not concessions to India. They are vital instruments of American competitiveness that have fostered bilateral ties. The solution is to make regulation evidence-based and predictable. Neither jobs nor innovation are secured by raising arbitrary barriers. In an interconnected world, both countries stand to lose when political expediency overrides mutual economic advantage.