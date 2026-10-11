Fight malpractice, but don't risk patient care

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s call to avoid unnecessary clinical investigations and angioplasty procedures driven by commercial interests has brought a pressing concern in Indian healthcare into focus. He alleged that financial incentives can influence medical decisions, with patients often pressured into expensive procedures without adequate time to reflect or seek second opinion. His remarks echo growing public anxiety over rising medical costs and commercialisation. Though the medical community remains divided over his criticism, there is broad agreement that medical ethics must be upheld and emergency care never be compromised.

While these concerns are legitimate, a CM’s remarks warrant careful consideration. Generalisations that cast doubt on medical interventions risk undermining trust between doctors and patients. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in India, with diabetes, obesity and hypertension increasing the risks. Estimates suggest that roughly four Indians suffer a heart attack every minute. The country’s cardiovascular mortality rate stands at about 274 deaths per lakh people, above the global average. India reportedly records 4.5-6 lakh angioplasties annually, with the number growing by around 6 percent a year. These figures underline the urgent need to strengthen medical infrastructure rather than fuel suspicion about life-saving procedures.

At the same time, investigations and interventions driven by financial motives, not clinical necessity, expose patients to avoidable expenses and medical risks. Such malpractice must be identified and punished. But isolated instances of wrongdoing should not discredit the entire profession. When clinically indicated, angioplasty can save lives. Fear of unnecessary procedures must not discourage patients from seeking medical attention or delay treatment when every second counts. Patients must receive clear information about their condition, treatment options, risks and alternatives, and participate in decisions about their care. In medical emergencies, informed decisions must be made swiftly to ensure that life-saving treatment is not delayed.

The erosion of public trust in healthcare that this debate highlights calls for urgent corrective action. Doctors and hospitals must ensure that every intervention is evidence-based and that treatment decisions are transparent. Public discussion must distinguish between elective interventions and emergency care, where delays can have serious consequences. Governments must strengthen regulation and take firm action against proven malpractice. Satheesan’s remarks have brought an important issue into public debate. The aim must be meaningful reform, not deeper mistrust. Accountability must never become an obstacle to life-saving treatment.