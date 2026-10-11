GST reforms mark a shift towards trust and compliance

The 57th GST Council meeting has advanced the reform process that began last year with simplification of the GST rate structure. This time, the focus was on process reforms, including simplifying the rules governing registration, returns and refunds. It took the government a year of deliberations to persuade states to agree to some bold, pro-business measures. A key shift is the recognition that most businesses are not out to exploit the system and that GST provisions must be decriminalised. Accordingly, the Council has curtailed GST officers’ arrest powers and raised the prosecution threshold from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore. The government appears to have realised that tax administration must rely more on compliance and trust than on punitive action.

The real impact on businesses, however, will depend on process reforms, including automated registrations and amendments, invoice-level corrections and matching, faster refunds, and risk-based claim processing. The government says refunds, which previously took 21-35 days, will now be processed within 17 days at most. Further, repeated checks at state transit points have long been a source of harassment for transporters. The Council has restricted the authority to stop vehicles to officers of Joint Commissioner rank and above and limited checks on consignments crossing multiple states to the points of origin and destination, addressing a long-standing demand of the transport sector.

The Council has also simplified return filing for businesses with an annual turnover of up to ₹5 crore that sell directly to consumers. The optional scheme allows eligible businesses to file returns annually while paying taxes quarterly, and could benefit around 17 lakh small businesses. The definition of exports has also been expanded, giving Indian IT services exporters much-needed clarity on the tax treatment of revenue earned through foreign branches. While tax rates remain unchanged, the Council has decided to make rate-related changes only once a year, giving businesses greater predictability and certainty.

The GST regime will complete 10 years next year. It is only appropriate that the system matures, adopts a more trust-based approach and makes compliance easier for businesses. Process reforms were long overdue. The real test now is whether the Centre and states can implement these changes effectively and ensure that the shift towards trust is reflected in taxpayers’ everyday dealings with the GST administration.