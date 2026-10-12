Due process as notable as restart of student poll

Odisha is witnessing student union elections after a gap of eight years. The Mohan Majhi government deserves credit for restoring the process that has a deep historical significance in India—from contributing vigorously to the independence movement to shaping many of today’s state and national leaders. The previous Biju Janata Dal government had skipped the elections in 2018 on the pretext of a natural calamity, and then had kept suspending it in the face of strident opposition. The BJP government, which came to power in June 2024, decided against holding the polls for two years before biting the bullet.

Like other polls, those to student unions derive legitimacy from how they are conducted. And trouble has been reported from many campuses. Unrests and protests have led to the sine die closure of several institutions and cancellation of polls. Allegations of unfair rejection of nominations have surfaced from several quarters. Meanwhile, the sentiment that the elections were rolled out in a hurried manner has gained ground.

The government’s logic of using a 10-day window was to minimise academic disruption and campus violence. However, the compact schedule has ended up shrinking student participation, too. The eight-year hiatus deprived an entire generation of students from a key democratic process that allows them to understand campus governance, rights and various socio-political issues apart from leadership—which is why the due process is as significant as the elections’ restoration.

Holding the vote is only the first step. Its outcome will depend on whether the students can express dissent freely and the elected representatives get to focus on academics and student rights rather than simply mirroring the rivalries of mainstream politics outside campuses. The decision to hold the polls on such a short notice should also be seen in the context of the ongoing countrywide protests. Given the youth angst on display, the student elections provide the state government a way to hear Gen Z voices. The verdict on the government’s gamble will be known on October 15, when the results will show if the state’s youth is with the ruling regime. If not, it would serve as a warning sign for a government heading to panchayat elections early next year.