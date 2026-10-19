Railways rules against loud phones welcome, implement strictly

Train passengers can look forward to more peaceful journeys with the Indian Railways issuing an advisory to curb the playing of music or video on phone speakers and holding loud conversations on railway premises and in carriages. Southern Railway has gone a step further by imposing penalties on passengers who cause public nuisance with phone speakers. A first-time offender can be fined ₹1,000 by ticket-checkers who have been authorised to advise the public and raise awareness on the new rules. Repeat violators and those refusing to heed warnings can attract a fine of up to ₹5,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Passengers can report disturbances to the railway staff or complain on the RailMadad portal.

In the microcosm that is the train compartment, social behaviour of all kinds can be on unfettered display. Faced with complaints of loud conversations, objectionable ringtones and music, railway authorities had raised the issue as early as 2012, with an advisory to officials of all zonal railways to ensure smartphone etiquette, particularly in AC coaches. Steps are now being taken to raise awareness in stations by way of public announcements and posters.

A typical railway journey can be an assault on the senses with families sharing meals, singing and playing games with little concern for fellow travellers. The menace that has grown manifold in recent years is watching videos without earphones. This uninhibited behaviour has been on show abroad and on flights, too.

Limits need to be set at home first and it is timely that Indian Railways are attempting to curtail boorish behaviour. While this is a positive change, it remains to be seen if such strictures are enforced with success in all parts of the country. Earlier norms to pipe down after 10 pm on overnight journeys were often violated. Railway authorities have their hands full policing unruly behaviour and attacks on ticket-checkers are not unknown.

In cities, this lack of phone etiquette is a bane in metros. Chennai Metro’s institution of a steep fine for loud music-playing sparked a debate in Delhi, where the metro authorities have launched a social media campaign against such behaviour. The results have been mixed. Ultimately, we need to realise the serious discomfort loud noise can cause others. There is no upside in being proud to be loud.