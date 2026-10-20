Tamil Nadu must improve power demand forecast, cut costs with timely buys

Tamil Nadu’s decision to buy emergency electricity at rates reaching ₹37 a unit raises questions about its power procurement strategy. The government must ensure uninterrupted supply while keeping costs in check through timely contracts. With annual power purchases accounting for roughly three-quarters of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited’s (TNPDCL) total income, avoiding unnecessary expenditure is particularly important.

The circumstances that left the state facing such prices deserve examination, particularly when a senior official familiar with procurement discussions says warnings were raised as early as July. The government’s explanation merits consideration. Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar has cited unusually high October demand and shortfalls in supplies from central generating stations and wind power to justify costly purchases to prevent outages. Power utility officials say purchases can be reduced if demand falls, though fixed charges would still apply.

Nevertheless, TNPDCL floated its tender on October 6 for supply beginning October 12. The official’s account that earlier procurement was recommended calls for a clear response. The government should establish when the likely shortage was flagged, how the warning was assessed and why purchases were deferred. Andhra Pradesh’s earlier procurement at lower rates reinforces the need to examine the timing, although quantities and contractual terms may differ.

Analysts say the Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre lacks a reliable demand forecasting system. This assessment warrants examination of the accuracy of existing forecasts and the information used to guide purchases. Forecasting shortcomings and delays in acting on warnings require distinct remedies. Regular reviews of resource adequacy plans should translate projected demand and available supply into timely procurement decisions.

A new government needs some time to understand the complexities of power procurement and supply. It also inherits constraints that cannot be resolved within months. Yet its learning period must be brief when delayed decisions carry substantial public costs.

The northeast monsoon could ease demand as temperatures fall, while rain could also reduce agricultural electricity demand. The government should use any respite to strengthen preparedness. Its advance tender for February-July 2027 is welcome. Regularly updated demand forecasts, better preparation for supply shortfalls and timely procurement can help limit future emergencies. Protecting consumers means both keeping the lights on and exercising care over the bill. The wider lesson for the administration is to act on early warnings before foreseeable pressures become expensive emergencies.