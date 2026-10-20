Wrestling loses grip as top athletes miss Worlds

Two weeks after the Asian Games, Indian wrestlers are getting ready for the World Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. However, the focus is on Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia, two of the country's high-profile wrestlers. They returned with medals—while Aman won gold, Deepak managed a bronze—from Nagoya. Both were expected to participate at the World Championships. Instead, the two are said to be struggling with niggles and are planning to concentrate on their training ahead of the Olympic qualifying season post recovery. The Worlds provides a platform to fight with the best in the sport—participation there could have stood the duo in good stead ahead of the Olympic qualifiers starting soon.

The Wrestling Federation of India has said that there will be fresh trials for the Olympics and no wrestler can go directly to the event. This is in variance to its earlier selection policy where grapplers who won a quota were sent. The new system has been instituted to improve transparency. However, it is the norm to send the best possible team to the Worlds. So, for the two stalwarts, missing out doesn't set a good example. Aman’s terrible run of injuries could have forced him to take the decision. Staying in his preferred weight category of 57 kg is also an uphill task. But whatever the reason is, it needs to be clarified. What is more intriguing is Aman’s proposal for training in Russia. Meanwhile, a top Iranian wrestler who competes in the 65 kg category—the same as Asiad gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal—gave Japan a miss for the Worlds. The onus will now be on Kalkal to keep the India flag flying in Astana.

India's rise in Greco-Roman wrestling was one of the big takeaways of the Asian Games. Nitesh Siwach created history by reaching the final in the 97-kg category at Nagoya. For such performances to continue, Indian wrestlers will have to do well at Worlds as well. With wrestlers from east Europe and the Americas taking part, Astana will be a bigger test than Nagoya. But with Antim Panghal also slated to miss the Worlds, questions must be asked of the WFI and the Sports Authority of India. To reinforce India's strong legacy as a wrestling nation, the authorities should ensure that the best athletes are sent to the sport’s biggest events.