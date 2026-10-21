India must turn Rubio's recognition into leverage, not risk

Marco Rubio’s India visit has put New Delhi’s refining prowess at the intersection of energy security and geopolitical competition. The opportunity is real but so are the risks of an American reversal, given two raging wars and the looming US midterm elections. US Secretary of State’s description of India as a “refining superpower” is an acknowledgement of a strategic capability that has acquired new importance as conflicts have exposed vulnerabilities across energy supply chains.

India’s advantage is unusual. It imports nearly 90 percent of its crude oil, yet has built a formidable refining industry capable of processing diverse grades of crude and exporting high-value petroleum products. What India lacks beneath its soil, it has partly compensated for through scale and technological sophistication. The Jamnagar complex can process up to 1.4 million barrels a day. That capability matters at the moment when West Asian instability is forcing the world to look for alternatives. Venezuelan crude, much of it heavy, requires specialised refining infrastructure that India possesses.

But Rubio’s overture must be seen in the context of Washington’s larger geopolitical ambitions. The Trump administration wants India to diversify away from Russian oil and explore Venezuelan supplies. For the US, this is an attempt to reshape energy relationships in line with its strategic priorities. For India, the test is whether the economics makes sense. Crude discounts, freight costs, refining margins,

payment security and continuity of supply must determine purchasing decisions and not geopolitical pressure. Nor should Indian companies commit capital to rebuilding Venezuela’s damaged oil industry without enforceable guarantees on ownership, returns and protection against sanctions.

India has paid for Washington’s policy reversals before, with Venezuelan sanctions disrupting investments and halting payments. If US can justify the purchase of Russian diesel, India’s energy security deserves similar consideration. A strategic partnership must be grounded in reciprocity and recognition of each other’s national imperatives. Rubio’s overture certainly offers opportunity, but India must guard its commercial interests and strategic autonomy.

Will Trump let us have a happy year-end? The November midterms, continuing wars and oil price volatility could complicate his political fortunes. That said, India must translate its refining prowess into lasting strategic and commercial gains while preserving its energy autonomy and avoiding entanglement in Washington’s geopolitical priorities.