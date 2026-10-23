Save health of Keralam spas with thorough law

In a state known for Ayurvedic healing and reputed wellness retreats, spas in Keralam are in the news for unhealthy reasons. Back-to-back allegations of sexual exploitation at spas have put the sector under scanner. The first case is of a gangrape alleged at a spa in Kochi. The victim, who was offered a manager’s job, was sexually assaulted. The other incident involved an underage girl from Andhra Pradesh who was allegedly “sold” to a wellness facility in the state capital. The incident came to the police’s attention when the girl managed to escape with the help of other staff members after suffering months of abuse. It must be noted that the home department acted quickly in launching a wider probe into the state’s spas. The operation has revealed that many establishments were operating without the necessary approvals. Over 500 spas have been raided and a few people arrested for violations.

Although Keralam has only 821 spas officially registered, there are more than 2,000 such establishments estimated to be operating across the state without licences that are required to be obtained from local bodies. But there is no comprehensive set of rules governing this growing sector. At present, they are not mandatorily required to have police verification of employees, prescribed qualifications for therapists or periodic medical examinations. Only a few spas are registered with Kerala Tourism despite the fact that the state’s wellness centres are a major draw for both international and Indian tourists. Serious players intent upon investing in the sector face big risks associated with regulatory chaos.

Amid all this, cases of alleged sexual exploitation do not augur well for the state’s broader wellness tourism. The incident will certainly cast a shadow over even spas functioning legitimately in the state. Patrons may view the whole sector with suspicion if such violations and malpractices exist and the ones reported not speedily taken to their judicial conclusions. While taking stringent action against exploitation, the state must also ensure that legitimate establishments in the sector are not placed under suspicion. For that, the government must bring in a comprehensive legal framework involving all the concerned departments, so that uniform standards are enforced across the sector. A dedicated licensing and monitoring system for spas is the need of the hour.