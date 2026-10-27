Local jobs issue clashes with IT industry churn

The local-versus-migrant debate simmers in IT City Bengaluru even as exits exceed recruitments at tech companies. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rapped IT companies for discriminatory hiring, warning them of action if Kannadigas were denied opportunities. His X post was triggered by a young woman’s video claiming managers in Karnataka were hiring engineers from other southern states at lower salaries although recruiters in other states preferred local candidates. It is a major issue in a state that accounts for about a quarter of India’s tech output as home to over 11,000 startups and 30 percent of the country’s global capability centres.

The political posturing has restarted a discussion on the government’s local employment quota proposal that was put on ice after pushback from the industry. In 2024, the Siddaramaiah government had brought a contentious Bill that sought to reserve half the management positions and all entry-level jobs in private firms for locals. It proposed 15 years’ domicile status and fluency in Kannada as eligibility conditions for hiring ‘outside’ talent, and fines of ₹10,000-25,000 for non-compliance. Trade bodies had warned it could force companies to relocate.

More recently, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has argued that industries receiving government infrastructure support and tax holidays have a responsibility towards the state and its qualified denizens. He noted that some industries hired locals for low-level positions, not the top brass. Whatever the political merits of the argument, such a law would spook entrepreneurs, raise the merit-versus-reservation bogey, and clash with Article 16 of the Constitution that guarantees equality of employment opportunity.

The timing of the demand is also inconvenient, with more IT sector jobs cannibalised by artificial intelligence. Hiring freezes and layoffs have been announced by giants such as Cognizant, Meta, TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Microsoft on Monday offered voluntary exits to more than a quarter of its global workforce, including those in India.

Viewed through the political prism, it is a matter of parochial dignity and vote banks. Shivakumar, who thundered “in Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign”, picked the cue just a week ahead of Karnataka Rajyotsava or state formation day on November 1. Pride in the state and its language is an essential ingredient of the month-long celebration, and ruling party leaders will no doubt play to the gallery.