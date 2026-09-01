Broad-based growth needed beyond healthy headline numbers

India's real GDP growth accelerated to 7.8 percent in the first quarter of 2026-27 from 6.9 percent a year ago, surpassing consensus estimates. The faster-than-expected growth is particularly encouraging amid external headwinds including the US tariff uncertainty and the West Asia conflict. It shows India not only managed to withstand the quarter’s oil shock, but also surprised with a growth upside. However, crude prices, which tore past $121 a barrel in May and will likely remain elevated throughout this fiscal, could throw a spanner in India’s growth story in subsequent quarters.
To recall, India was pushed into the so-called Fragile Five emerging market economies more than a decade ago when crude prices crossed $100. So, the markets were anxious that supply disruptions would again unleash the inflationary beast, which, along with the depreciating currency and rising current account deficit, could force the economy into a doom-loop. Instead, India averted the worst fears.
The sectoral growth mix rates a mention. Unlike past crises, where government expenditure single-handedly supported the headline GDP number, most key growth levers hummed along at desirable speeds. While agriculture could surely do better, manufacturing and services growth, at about 10 percent each, saw spirited recovery alongside private investments. The Centre’s capital expenditure grew 23.7 percent, while exports exceeded expectations with a 12 percent growth in real terms.
That said, sustaining the 7 percent rate over the next three quarters will be a challenge that will need growth momentum to be kept up in private investment, manufacturing and services. External risks such as volatile energy prices, trade fragmentation and unpredictable global demand weigh heavily on India’s overall prospects. So, though the stronger-than-anticipated Q1 growth prompted calls for raising the 2026-27 forecast, caution is warranted. Even though the gap between the real and the nominal GDP growth suggests moderate price pressures at the aggregate level, sector-specific inflation can strain household budgets hereon.
Growth is more likely to soften in the second half as demand boost from the GST rate rationalisation gradually fades. Risks also continue to persist from an uneven monsoon and challenging global environment. So, the rest of the fiscal could risk higher inflation, dampening consumption and weakening private investments amid global macroeconomic concerns. Thus, ensuring broad-based growth has now become as critical as achieving a healthy headline number.