Broad-based growth needed beyond healthy headline numbers

India's real GDP growth accelerated to 7.8 percent in the first quarter of 2026-27 from 6.9 percent a year ago, surpassing consensus estimates. The faster-than-expected growth is particularly encouraging amid external headwinds including the US tariff uncertainty and the West Asia conflict. It shows India not only managed to withstand the quarter’s oil shock, but also surprised with a growth upside. However, crude prices, which tore past $121 a barrel in May and will likely remain elevated throughout this fiscal, could throw a spanner in India’s growth story in subsequent quarters.

To recall, India was pushed into the so-called Fragile Five emerging market economies more than a decade ago when crude prices crossed $100. So, the markets were anxious that supply disruptions would again unleash the inflationary beast, which, along with the depreciating currency and rising current account deficit, could force the economy into a doom-loop. Instead, India averted the worst fears.

The sectoral growth mix rates a mention. Unlike past crises, where government expenditure single-handedly supported the headline GDP number, most key growth levers hummed along at desirable speeds. While agriculture could surely do better, manufacturing and services growth, at about 10 percent each, saw spirited recovery alongside private investments. The Centre’s capital expenditure grew 23.7 percent, while exports exceeded expectations with a 12 percent growth in real terms.